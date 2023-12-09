Saints remove Derek Carr's questionable designation, sign Adam Prentice to active roster

The Saints announced on Friday night that quarterback Derek Carr cleared the concussion protocol, which put him on track to start against the Panthers on Sunday.

On Saturday, the team formally removed him from their injury report. Carr had been listed as questionable due to the concussion as well as rib and shoulder issues, but he now has no injury designation.

The Saints also announced that they have signed fullback Adam Prentice to the active roster. Prentice has played in eight games this season and did a stint on injured reserve before moving to the practice squad.

Offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri was placed on injured reserve to open a spot for Prentice while wide receiver Marquez Callaway and defensive lineman Jack Heflin have been elevated from the practice squad.