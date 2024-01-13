Saints RB coach Joel Thomas interviews for same job with Giants

The Giants are looking for a running backs coach and the Saints may be in that boat soon.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Saints running backs coach Joel Thomas is interviewing for the same position on Brian Daboll's staff in New Jersey. The Saints had to grant permission for Thomas to interview for a lateral move.

Jeff Nixon was the running backs coach for the Giants, but he has left for a job on the Syracuse University staff.

Thomas has worked with the running backs in New Orleans since joining former head coach Sean Payton's staff in 2015. He worked at Arkansas, Washington, Purdue, Idaho and Louisville on the collegiate level before moving to the NFL.