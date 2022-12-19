Saints are the only NFC South team to win during Week 15

The New Orleans Saints are the only NFC South team to have won during Week 15, but they aren’t on top of the division standings — just yet. They’ve got new life after their division-rivals each lost on Sunday, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost badly to the visiting Cincinnati Bengals in a massive second-half collapse.

New Orleans took care of business with the Atlanta Falcons. The Carolina Panthers couldn’t get it done against the Pittsburgh Steelers. So what’s the state of the NFC South? Check the latest standings and playoff odds:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8)

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight): 73%

Point differential: -41

Next opponent: at Arizona Cardinals (4-10)

Carolina Panthers (5-9)

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight): 23%

Point differential: -38

Next opponent: vs. Detroit Lions (7-7)

New Orleans Saints (5-9)

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight): 2%

Point differential: -29

Next opponent: at Cleveland Browns (6-8)

Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Playoff odds (via FiveThirtyEight): 3%

Point differential: -27

Next opponent: at Baltimore Ravens (9-5)

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire