Saints were robbed of Super Bowl, but New Orleans is winning the day with protest parade and parties

We’ll keep updating this report throughout the day.

NEW ORLEANS — This city doesn’t expect anyone to understand. And frankly, it doesn’t care.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Just like there is no place on earth like New Orleans, no place on earth heals, perseveres, responds and finds the joy in heartache and sadness like New Orleans.

So when it comes to the aftermath of The Game That Must Not Be Mentioned and Sunday’s outright fraudulent Super Bowl LIE, well, the city did its thing: It refused to watch the “big” game.

Instead, it came together. It rejoiced. It celebrated a glorious New Orleans Saints season that was stolen from it. And it may have been over-served.

Saints fans are lining the streets of New Orleans to protest the Super Bowl. (via @MichaelDeMocker) pic.twitter.com/CB2IHNA2uQ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2019





This is its story.

The most important meal of the day

It’s always Brunch SZN in New Orleans. Breakfast comes too early in the land where bars never close, and you have to build a caloric base somehow. Hey, Bloody Marys are a food group, right?

The Ruby Slipper Cafe on Magazine Street in the Lower Garden District (yes, it’s a chain … whatever) came correct with a special menu to get the day started right.

We’re starting to sense a theme … (Joe Garza/Yahoo Sports)

And would’t you know it, it didn’t stop there. As the country is now noticing, this city has no chill. When it gets dug in, it’s going the distance. Here was our brunch companion, courtesy of the restaurant:

Don’t try to pin me down, bro. (Joe Garza/Yahoo Sports)

And don’t hate, because he tipped 30 percent.

Oh, man, they really do mean a party

Story continues

The next stop was Tracey’s, an Irish Channel mainstay that should be well known to “Simpsons” fans. The bar had a DJ, fresh-shucked oysters and crawfish on the sidewalk, and was packed with black-and-gold-clad fans. There was a also a surprise special guest:

Kyle Kelly was a popular man Sunday. (Joe Garza/Yahoo Sports)

Kyle Kelly, 25, was at The Game That Must Not Be Mentioned. He talked about screaming so much and so loud that he had a headache by the second quarter. But that pain, much like the end of the Saints’ season, has faded.

“It was terrible. It was awful,” Kelly said. “But this is how New Orleans does it. I was born and raised here, and I never will leave.”

And why would he? He was hanging out here on a Sunday:

The crowd for crawfish and raw oysters at Tracey’s. Because everyone needs protein. (Joe Garza/Yahoo Sports)

We have a block party!

Further down Magazine Street in Uptown, they took the party to the streets, with New Orleans’ finest closing down the block and keeping everyone safe. Don’t believe me? Officers were handing out these go cups to party goers who simply couldn’t be contained:

New Orleans police give the best presents. (Joe Garza/Yahoo Sports)

Yes, it was more DJ party music, this time with dance circles, pop-up markets, beer, more beer and food. But the premier attraction was a coffin in which Saints fans made their final peace and buried the harsh, cruel memories of The Game That Must Not Be Mentioned. And they hurled insults at the Atlanta Falcons along the way. That always makes things better.

It’s time to put this season down. (Joe Garza/Yahoo Sports)

Making fun of the Falcons makes all Saints fans feel better. (Joe Garza/Yahoo Sports)

Second lines are for the people

While the monster parade that started in Jackson Square in the French Quarter had a massive, impressive and raucous turnout, ultimately New Orleans is a city of community and tight relationships.

To get the real feel you have to venture into the neighborhoods, and near Audubon Park we found The Kingpin, a neighborhood bar that was not playing around. You now what they say: We are all sinners, but on Sunday we are Saints.

Dance like no one is watching. (Joe Garza/Yahoo Sports)

With the Big Fun Brass Band leading the way, the people were ready to get a move on and remind everyone that it’s all about blowing whistles and not games.

The Kingpin was showing Super Bowl XLIV from 2010 and was offering free shots if the Saints win. So please, no spoilers.

This is just a glimpse of what it means to be in New Orleans. The city parties hard and loves even harder. And when it comes to Saints fans, yes, they have no chill.

And BTW, the Falcons still suck.

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Watch Super Bowl LIII pregame and then Patriots-Rams on Yahoo Sports app

• Gonzalez, Reed, Bailey headline 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

• Report: Lakers players confronted Walton after loss to Warriors

• Get ready for your draft with our Fantasy Baseball top 300 rankings

