Saints lose pair of 1-run games in doubleheader

One game on Saturday featured five total runs for the St. Paul Saints and Rochester Red Wings, the second game had 15 combined runs.

The result of each was the same for St. Paul — a one-run loss.

After Friday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather, the Saints hosted Rochester for a daytime doubleheader. St. Paul lost the regularly scheduled game 3-2 and added an 8-7 loss in the makeup game.

Louie Varland made his first start for the Saints since being optioned to Triple-A this week by the Twins. Varland allowed one run in five innings in the first game of the doubleheader, allowing four hits and one walk with five strikeouts.

But the Red Wings came through late off St. Paul reliever Ronny Henriquez, who was also optioned back to the Saints this week, in the final inning of the seven-inning contest. Henriquez (0-1) gave up two runs on four hits, including a solo homer.

St. Paul added a run in the bottom of the inning but the rally fell short. DaShawn Keirsey Jr. had an RBI single.

Alex Isola added three hits, including an RBI single.

Both offenses ruled in the finale.

Yoyner Fajardo had two hits, including an RBI double in a six-run fifth for the Saints. Michael Helman added a three-run homer in the inning, but Rochester scored once in the sixth for the final tally. St. Paul had nine hits with only Keirsey held without a hit in the second game.

Randy Dobnak surrendered seven runs — five earned — in five innings for the Saints. Josh Staumont (0-1) allowed the winning run in two innings pitched.

