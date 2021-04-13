Saints draft profiles: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Maddy Hudak
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the 2021 NFL draft imminently approaching, the New Orleans Saints are expected to prioritize positions of need with their first-round selection: cornerback and linebacker. Accordingly, this series will focus on the top prospects at these positions who are likely to be available at No. 28 overall. Of the two positional needs, cornerback is currently paramount.

Understandably, many mock drafts and much of the recent analysis focuses on cornerback as a draft-day priority for New Orleans. A potential first-round pick that would be a steal at No. 28 is Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley.

Measurables and Pro Day Results:

  • Height: 6-foot-2

  • Weight: 197 pounds

  • Arm length: 33 3/8 inches

  • Hands: 8 3/4 inches

Via Dane Brugler’s draft guide

Analysis:

Per Pro Football Focus, Farley allowed a passer rating of just 26.8 on throws into his coverage, and yielded nine first downs on 50 targets for a 90.5 coverage grade. He recorded 20 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and four interceptions in 2019 but sat out the final two games after exacerbating a back injury. His stock plummeted when he underwent surgery in March and subsequently missed Virginia Tech’s pro day. Crucial to his evaluation by draft scouts, his absence at workouts in front of NFL scouts compounded his decision to opt out of the 2020 season.

Farley is an inevitable gamble; teams limited in medical evaluations without the combine are hindered by sparse tape with just 24 games at the position. His decision to undergo back surgery in lieu of his pro day augments the risk. We have to take his coach’s word for it, but he clocked the 40 yard dash in 4.28 seconds at a workout pre-surgery. Unofficially, Farley has 4.3 speed.

How he fits the Saints:

It’s no secret the Saints need a starting-caliber corner. The Saints salary cap compliance efforts included the release of Janoris Jenkins, who later signed with the Tennessee Titans; that left Marshon Lattimore as their remaining starter, a former first-round selection whose legal status is uncertain. The depth at corner leaves much to be desired between P.J. Williams and Patrick Robinson — barring an upset by Grant Haley or Keith Washington Jr.

Barring a late free agency signing like Richard Sherman, all signs indicate targeting a prospect in the draft. Should Farley tumble to No. 28, it’s a risk New Orleans plainly should take. It would be unsurprising to see a trade up to the early 20s if the team sees one of their top prospects falling – one with starting potential.

While Farley’s press man coverage is lacking, often leaving him flat-footed, it’s mainly by inexperience with just 58 career snaps. His tackling needs refining with 21 missed attempts; technique is much easier to teach than instinct, speed and wingspan, all of which Farley possesses. An athletic prospect with a unique blend of intangible traits and skilled coverage is a rarity, nor typically available outside the top 15 picks.

The Saints have a tumultuous history with injury-riddled players, but New Orleans is known to covet cerebral players, and place high value on leaders. Farley fits the prototype and possesses strong football instincts. If he is on the board at 28, he should be the team’s top target.

Related

Report: Saints draft target Caleb Farley expected to be ready for training camp

Saints draft profiles: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

Comparing Saints picks against prototypes in recent two-round mock drafts

List

NFL draft history: Every cornerback ever drafted No. 28 overall

Recommended Stories

  • King: Top CB draft prospect Caleb Farley clears his medical evaluation

    Farley could be in play for the Browns at No. 26 overall

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Could Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley be a target for the Raiders at No. 17?

    Could Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley be a target for the Raiders at No. 17?

  • Watch This 18-Year-Old Bowler Achieve "One of the Rarest Feats in Sports"

    If you're a sports aficionado in the U.S., chances are your game of choice is football, basketball, or baseball. But you're about to find out you're a bowling fan, too. On Sunday, April 11, 18-year-old Anthony Neuer made history at the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) Tour U.S. Open and the 30-second video of the epic moment is pure joy.As USA Today reports, Neuer made PBA Tour history Sunday by achieving the rare 7-10 split at the U.S. Open semifinals at National Bowling Stadium in Reno, Nevada.The 7-10 split is one of the most infamous set-ups in the game of bowling, when the bowler has to knock down just two pins left standing in the back row, one in each corner (the No. 7 and No. 10 pins), in order to get a spare.Neuer managed to hit the No. 10 pin, which then flew across the lane to smack the No. 7 pin down, causing Fox News announcer Rob Stone to erupt in a moment of sheer excitement. "He did it! He did it! He got the 7-10, Randy!" he shouted before anointing Neuer the "Ginger Assassin." The young bowler proudly, but humbly, pumped his fist in the air.Anthony Neuer makes the 7-10 split for the 4th time in PBA Tour history on TV for the @GuaranteedRate Spare of the Game! 🤯📺: LIVE now on @FS1📱: FOX Sports app // FOX Now app pic.twitter.com/pB52dtw9Qb— PBA Tour (@PBATour) April 11, 2021The video quickly started to go viral. Axios sports writer Kendall Baker posted the full minute-long video of the history-making moment and called Neuer's achievement "one of the rarest feats in sports." The full video captures Stone asking for some oxygen and water after all the "woo"-ing and screaming.In pulling off the 7-10, Neuer—whose father, Andy Neuer, was a 1994 PBA Tour champion—became the fourth player to accomplish the 7-10 feat during a PBA Tour TV broadcast, and the first to do it on air in 30 years.Though Neuer didn't win the match, losing to 26-year-old Jakob Butturff, 257-203, he surely emerged a champion in his own right.Suddenly, the world was full of bowling fans, thanks both to Neuer's impressive move…I don't know anything about bowling but these guys are so hyped and they called this kiddo the ginger assassin so now I'm his fan 🤣🤣 https://t.co/01JR9hAW0d— Sara (@ClevelandSara) April 12, 2021And Stone's enthusiasm.This is legitimately one of the greatest calls in sports history. Long live the Ginger Assassin. https://t.co/KFukdlY0fU— Zack Czajkowski (@ZackCz) April 12, 2021Of course, Americans loved his shirt…I'm not sure what's the most impressive thing in this video, the 7-10 split, the shirt or the nickname "The Ginger Assassin"? https://t.co/64a037kE55— Rich Leitch (@richleitch47) April 12, 2021And his mullet.Who needs million dollar athletes when you have a bowler with a mullet, nicknamed "The Ginger Assassin." Merica.pic.twitter.com/f4HGnAMxy6— Cloyd Rivers Pics (@CloydRiversPics) April 12, 2021And for more sports news, check out Dennis Rodman's 18-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Sports History Twice.

  • Morning mock draft: PFF fans send Bills DE Jaelan Phillips

    Buffalo Bills in Pro Football Focus 2021 NFL Draft fan simulation mock draft.

  • Social media has a new bowling hero in 'The Ginger Assassin' after rare PBA feat

    No one is nearly as excited as the announcer.

  • Celtics hold Nuggets to just 8 points in fourth quarter to claim wild comeback win

    The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.

  • Miles Bridges posterizes Clint Capela with ferocious dunk of the year finalist

    Miles Bridges dunked on Clint Capela so hard that he may not actually exist anymore.

  • Australia hope to lure Masters champion Matsuyama Down Under

    Australia hopes to lure Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama to its national PGA Championship in Queensland in December as part of plans to revive its golfing calendar after the 2020/21 season was impacted by COVID-19. Japan's Matsuyama became the first player from an Asian nation to win the Masters on Sunday after holding on for a one-stroke win at Augusta National. Securing Matsuyama would be a major coup for Australia's low-profile golf tour, four years after 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia was enticed to the Australian PGA Championship.

  • Adia Barnes joins USA Basketball staff for AmeriCup, says 'absolutely not' to coaching Arizona men's team

    Adia Barnes has a new gig and it isn't the open office next door at the Arizona facilities.

  • Fantasy Hockey need-to-know before the NHL trade deadline

    Here's everything fantasy hockey managers need to know before we get to Monday's NHL trade deadline.

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury gets 66th career shutout

    Marc-Andre Fleury made 14 saves for his fifth shutout of the season and moved into a tie with Ed Belfour for fourth place on the all-time wins with his 484th career victory as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 1-0 on Sunday afternoon in Las Vegas. Tomas Nosek scored the winner midway through the third period for Vegas, which completed its eighth sweep of a two-game series this season. Fleury, who had to make just four saves in both the second and third periods, also moved into a tie for 15th place on the NHL's all-time shutout list with Patrick Roy with 66th career shutout.

  • Tom Brady posts heartfelt message to his former New England Patriots teammate Julian Edelman

    Tom Brady posted a heart-felt message to former teammate Julian Edelman, who announced his retirement Monday after 11 seasons with the Patriots.

  • Mel Kiper makes ‘toughest call’ for Bengals in new 2-round mock draft

    A new mock draft from Mel Kiper has the Cincinnati Bengals going in an interesting direction.

  • Packers GM: 2021 draft class strong at offensive line, cornerback

    The strengths of the 2021 draft class might align nicely with the needs of the Green Bay Packers.

  • Billy Horschel apologizes for conduct at Masters

    After a weekend at the Masters when PGA Tour professional Billy Horschel got more attention for his bare feet than his play at Augusta National, he apologized for his fiery behavior. Horschel, who stumbled to a 50th-place finish at Augusta, Ga., following a 4-over-par 76 on Sunday, referenced his behavior without mentioning a specific incident. "I apologize to Augusta National, the Members of the Club and to the patrons for any conduct that may have crossed the line," Horschel said in the second of consecutive apology posts at Twitter.

  • Washington moves up for Mac Jones in latest mock draft

    Mike Lombardi created headlines last week when he suggested the Washington Football Team "loved" North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

  • Umpire Joe West is awarded $500,000 in defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca

    Umpire Joe West was awarded $500,000 plus interest Monday by the New York Supreme Court in his defamation lawsuit against former player Paul Lo Duca.

  • NFL Twitter reacts after Patriots WR Julian Edelman announces retirement

    NFL Twitter exploded with reactions and tributes to Julian Edelman after the Patriots wide receiver announced his retirement from football on Monday.

  • Julian Edelman cut after failed physical, may retire

    After 12 years with the Patriots, wide receiver Julian Edelman has been released. The Patriots officially terminated Edelman’s contract today, with a “failed physical” designation on the NFL’s transaction wire. ESPN reported that Edelman’s next step may be retirement. The failed physical is not a big surprise, given last week’s news that Edelman wasn’t expecting [more]