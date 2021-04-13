Saints draft profiles: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

With the 2021 NFL draft imminently approaching, the New Orleans Saints are expected to prioritize positions of need with their first-round selection: cornerback and linebacker. Accordingly, this series will focus on the top prospects at these positions who are likely to be available at No. 28 overall. Of the two positional needs, cornerback is currently paramount.

Understandably, many mock drafts and much of the recent analysis focuses on cornerback as a draft-day priority for New Orleans. A potential first-round pick that would be a steal at No. 28 is Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley.

Measurables and Pro Day Results:

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 197 pounds

Arm length: 33 3/8 inches

Hands: 8 3/4 inches

Analysis:

Per Pro Football Focus, Farley allowed a passer rating of just 26.8 on throws into his coverage, and yielded nine first downs on 50 targets for a 90.5 coverage grade. He recorded 20 tackles, 16 pass deflections, and four interceptions in 2019 but sat out the final two games after exacerbating a back injury. His stock plummeted when he underwent surgery in March and subsequently missed Virginia Tech’s pro day. Crucial to his evaluation by draft scouts, his absence at workouts in front of NFL scouts compounded his decision to opt out of the 2020 season.

Farley is an inevitable gamble; teams limited in medical evaluations without the combine are hindered by sparse tape with just 24 games at the position. His decision to undergo back surgery in lieu of his pro day augments the risk. We have to take his coach’s word for it, but he clocked the 40 yard dash in 4.28 seconds at a workout pre-surgery. Unofficially, Farley has 4.3 speed.

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, a projected first-round pick, missed his pro day due to his back procedure, but here, courtesy of @Bommaritos, was his most recent 40 on March 5th, when performance coach Pete Bommarito said he timed Farley at 4.28 in the 40. pic.twitter.com/cibdZeGUGJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2021

How he fits the Saints:

It’s no secret the Saints need a starting-caliber corner. The Saints salary cap compliance efforts included the release of Janoris Jenkins, who later signed with the Tennessee Titans; that left Marshon Lattimore as their remaining starter, a former first-round selection whose legal status is uncertain. The depth at corner leaves much to be desired between P.J. Williams and Patrick Robinson — barring an upset by Grant Haley or Keith Washington Jr.

Barring a late free agency signing like Richard Sherman, all signs indicate targeting a prospect in the draft. Should Farley tumble to No. 28, it’s a risk New Orleans plainly should take. It would be unsurprising to see a trade up to the early 20s if the team sees one of their top prospects falling – one with starting potential.

While Farley’s press man coverage is lacking, often leaving him flat-footed, it’s mainly by inexperience with just 58 career snaps. His tackling needs refining with 21 missed attempts; technique is much easier to teach than instinct, speed and wingspan, all of which Farley possesses. An athletic prospect with a unique blend of intangible traits and skilled coverage is a rarity, nor typically available outside the top 15 picks.

The Saints have a tumultuous history with injury-riddled players, but New Orleans is known to covet cerebral players, and place high value on leaders. Farley fits the prototype and possesses strong football instincts. If he is on the board at 28, he should be the team’s top target.

