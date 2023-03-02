Saints' Alvin Kamara pleads not guilty to Las Vegas battery charges, jury trial set for July 31

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara appeared in a Las Vegas court on Wednesday to be arraigned on battery charges stemming from an alleged nightclub incident in Feb. 2022. Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons was also arraigned on those charges Thursday, along with two men named Darrin Young and Percy Harris, who was identified in court as Kamara's manager.

According to 8 News Now in Las Vegas, all four pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit battery (a misdemeanor) and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm (a felony), indictments that were issued by a Clark County grand jury on Wednesday.

On Feb. 5, 2022, the night before the Pro Bowl, Kamara, Lammons (who played for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time), Young, and Harris allegedly beat a man outside of Drai’s After Hours nightclub in Las Vegas. According to a police report obtained by the New Orleans Times Picayune, the four men allegedly beat Darnell Greene Jr. unconscious, stomping on his face and chest, after the five men allegedly scuffled over Greene attempting to enter an elevator. The police arrested Kamara after the Pro Bowl the following day.

Through his lawyer, Kamara claims he was defending himself. Greene, who was treated for a broken orbital bone among other injuries, is suing Kamara for $10 million.

Neither Kamara or Lammons have been punished by their teams or the NFL in the 13 months since the alleged incident, and the NFL hasn't specifically commented on it. Both were allowed to play the 2022 season.

The judge set July 31 as the trial date, which is typically when NFL training camps are up and running. Depending on how long the trial lasts and the eventual result, the NFL could make a decision on any possible discipline before the end of 2023.