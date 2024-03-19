Saints agree to terms with OT Oli Udoh

The Saints agreed to terms with offensive tackle Oli Udoh on Tuesday, the team announced.

He played under Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak with the Vikings.

Udoh was a 2019 sixth-round pick of Minnesota, and he has appeared in 43 games with 18 starts.

He started for left tackle Christian Darrisaw in Week 2 last season and played 39 of 58 snaps before a quadriceps injury ended his season. Udoh spent the rest of 2023 on injured reserve.

Udoh has experience at right guard, left tackle and right tackle, with his one season as a full-time start coming in 2021 at guard.