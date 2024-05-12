Saffrons defeat Tipperary in Tailteann Cup opener

Kavan Keenan scored Antrim's opening goal at Corrigan Park [Inpho]

Antrim are through to the second round of the Tailteann Cup after a 4-12 to 2-13 win over Tipperary at Corrigan Park.

Goals from Kavan Keenan and Eunan Walsh put the hosts in control before Paudie Feehan netted for Tipp.

Antrim led 2-7 to 1-7 at the break and Aghagallon's Ruairi McCann added Antrim's third goal on the restart, but Tipp hit back with a Conor Sweeney penalty.

McCann completed his double to help the Saffrons to five-point victory.

The sides shared the opening four points before the game then took a dramatic swing in the 11th minute.

Sweeney found himself in the clear and with only Michael Byrne to beat in the Antrim goal, he could only look on in disbelief as his shot came back off a post.

This miss proved costly as 20 seconds later the ball was in the net at the other end when Keenan met McQuillan’s high ball at the back post.

Walsh found the net minutes later as Antrim threatened to run away with the tie.

However, Tipperary eventually claimed a goal of their own through Feehan, and at half-time, only three-points separated the sides as Antrim lead 2-6 to 1-7.

McCann goaled in the first minute of the second half, cleverly flicking the ball past Evan Comerford.

But back came Tipp again and after Steven O’Brien was upended in the Antrim square, Sweeney coolly slotted home the penalty to cut the gap to two-points.

But Andy McEntee couldn’t have asked for a better response as McCann found the net just seonds later, and two late points from Dominic McEnhill helped to see Antrim over the line.