Sadibou Sy delivered a wild spinning head-kick KO at PFL 6

Sadibou Sy connected on a wild wheel kick at PFL 6. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. That's exactly what MMA fighter Sadibou Sy did in Atlanta at PFL 6 on Friday night before he landed an incredible spinning wheel kick knockout of Shane Mitchell.

After attempting a similar kick in the first round, Sy's foot connected with Mitchell's forehead 95 seconds into the third round for the knockout win.

“I had to recalibrate a little bit but we finally got it,” Sy said about his other kick attempts earlier in the fight. “I pride myself on being the best and getting better. I’m a workhorse. I’m obsessed with this game.”

The victory vaulted Sy, 36, into the welterweight semifinals against Carlos Leal.

Here's the referee's bodycam angle of the knockout:

Sy is looking to defend the 2022 PFL welterweight championship he won over Dilano Taylor by unanimous decision. His victory over Mitchell marked Sy's sixth consecutive win and 15th win in 24 career fights.