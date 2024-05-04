Sacramento Republic FC prepares for three matches in a week span

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento Republic FC is getting ready for one of its toughest stretches of the 2024 season.

Saturday night will begin a stretch where the Republic FC will play three matches in eight days.

The undefeated club begins the stretch with a road contest against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, that game will be followed by a U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match at home against Monterey Bay FC.

Republic FC will get three days of rest before heading back to the road against the league’s newest club, Rhode Island FC, next weekend.

Looking to avenge playoff loss

Saturday’s contest will be the 26th all-time matchup between the Sacramento and Phoenix clubs with Rising FC winning two of the last three matches.

Last season, Phoenix eliminated Sacramento from the USL Playoffs with a 2-1 win.

The Republic FC is 8-8-9 in the all-time series against Rising FC and has an all-time advantage in scoring at 13-7.

Sacramento heads into Saturday’s game with a 5-0-3 undefeated record and first in the USL Championship Western Conference standings. The Republic FC is one of three undefeated teams in the United Soccer League Championship with the others being Charleston Battery (6-0-3) and Tampa Bay Rowdies (3-0-4).

Phoenix heads into Saturday’s matchup sixth in the standings with a 3-4-1 record.

U.S. Open Cup runs begins

America’s oldest tournament returns to Sacramento when the Republic FC welcomes Monterey Bay FC at Heart Health Park on May 7.

It will be the first time the Republic FC enters the competition as one of the final 32 teams. The club’s entry into the tournament is based on the 2023 Open Cup results.

Sacramento has made the Round of 32 in five straight tournaments and six of its seven previous editions.

The Republic FC is looking to advance further into the tournament after losing in the Round of 32 last season to the Colorado Rapids at home.

An unfamiliar opponent

The Republic FC will face Rhode Island FC for the first time in a road match on May 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Rhode Island is playing in its inaugural season and is currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings at 1-2-4.

