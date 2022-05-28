Sabrina Ionescu hits the 500-point mark in her WNBA career

SNY

On the latest episode of The Mets Pod, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo debate whether or not the Mets should settle on a consistent designated hitter, and give the majority of DH at bats to JD Davis, Dom Smith or someone new they could acquire before the MLB trade deadline. Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo bring you The Mets Pod, a podcast dedicated to all things New York Mets! SNY’s signature podcast is a weekly show that delivers everything a Mets fan wants to hear about the team from Queens, including news, analysis, exclusive interviews, special guests, and more! About The Mets Pod: Subscribe below to the The Mets Pod to hear Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql