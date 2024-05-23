Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot take stock in Liberty's first loss this season against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky

- Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot take stock in Liberty's first loss this season against Angel Reese and the Chicago SkySandy Brondello, Sabrina Ionescu, and Courtney Vandersloot took the podium after the Liberty fell for the first time this season, losing 90-81 against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.3:47Now PlayingPaused
Sabrina Ionescu on chemistry with Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones compares Fever and Storm
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu explains the chemistry between her and Breanna Stewart in the early part of their second season playing together. Jonquel Jones describes the difference between tonight's game against the Storm and the Liberty's past two games against the Fever, saying there were more guards to focus on tonight.
With new young star power, Chicago Sky set to tip off 2024 WNBA season
The Chicago Sky begin the WNBA season next week on the road in Dallas, coming off a loss in the first round of the playoffs last year. They also lost their top scorer, but have a new coach, new star power, and some young players who are already changing the face of the franchise. Chicago Sun-Times beat reporter Annie Costabile looks ahead at an exciting upcoming season for the Sky.
Game Recap: Liberty 85, Mystics 80
New York defeats Washington, 85-80. For New York, Jonquel Jones led the way with 25 points and eight rebounds while aided by Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals) and Sabrina Ionescu (15 points, seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks) in the victory. Ariel Atkins finished with 20 points, three assists, and three steals while Brittney Sykes recorded 14 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals with Shakira Austin tallying 13 points, five rebounds, and a career-high five blocks for Washington in the losing effort. New York improves to 1-0, while Washington moves to 0-1 in the loss.
Caitlin Clark on playing in New York vs Liberty, Breanna Stewart on Clark's WNBA immediate impact
Fever star Caitlin Clark loved the atmosphere at Barclays Center on Saturday afternoon though Indiana fell to the Liberty 91-80. Clark scored 22 points and added eight assists but also knows she has things she can continue to improve on. New York's Breanna Stewart says everyone recognizes Clark's presence has heightened the WNBA's profile already and it's just a matter of her continuing to gain experience as a player.
Josh Hart on potentially closing out Knicks' series on the road, laughs at idea of being a PF
Before Game 6 in Indiana, Josh Hart explains what it would feel like closing out this game on the road, if he's warming up to the idea of being the four in this lineup, and reacts to a potential New York vs Boston matchup in both the NBA and NHL.
