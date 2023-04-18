Ryan Tannehill present for start of Titans’ offseason program

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was in attendance for the start of the team’s offseason workout program, which began on Monday.

How do we know? Well, the Titans didn’t provide a list of players who were there or anything like that, but they did provide some photos of players working out.

Along with Tannehill, outside linebacker Rashad Weaver, cornerbacks Elijah Molden and Roger McCreary and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo were all clearly visible in the pictures.

Tannehill’s attendance isn’t surprising, but it is still notable considering the uncertainty surrounding his future in Tennessee.

back to business 💪 pic.twitter.com/rSb2RJPDyB — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 17, 2023

Safety Kevin Byard, who was in attendance on Day 1 last year, is one name in particular we’d be curious to know about, as his future remains uncertain following his reported refusal to take a pay cut. But bear in mind, Byard is not required to be there, nor is any player on the team.

Running back Derrick Henry is another notable player whose future remains at least a bit murky, but there’s nothing to read into one way or the other, as Henry never joins the team this early.

The Titans are currently in “Phase One” of the offseason program, when players are attending meetings, taking part in strength and conditioning and getting rehabilitation, if necessary.

