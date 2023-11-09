Ryan Tannehill a non-participant in Thursday's practice with ankle injury

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis remains on the practice report with a foot injury, but, like Wednesday, he had full participation.

Veteran backup quarterback Ryan Tannehill, though, was downgraded to a non-participant Thursday after his high-ankle sprain limited him Wednesday.

Cornerback Anthony Kendall (hamstring) also was downgraded from limited to DNP.

Linebacker Jack Gibbens (shoulder) and offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (concussion) were upgraded to full participation after getting limited work Wednesday, and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle) returned to practice with limited participation Thursday.

Receiver Treylon Burks (concussion), offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (thumb) and offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere (shoulder) remain out of practice.

Linebacker Luke Gifford (shoulder) again was limited.