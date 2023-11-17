Ryan Tannehill denies he asked for his release from Titans

A social media post from someone claiming to work for ESPN, but doesn't, went viral, claiming that Ryan Tannehill had requested his release. Tannehill confirmed Friday that it is not true.

"No, there's been no talks with [Mike] Vrabel or anything like that," Tannehill said, via video from Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com.

Tannehill is aware of the false report.

"I was kind of caught off guard by those reports as well," he said. "Obviously, I have a desire to play, but still don't know what that looks like at this point."

Since the trade deadline has passed, Tannehill would have to clear waivers to sign with the team of his choice. He is in the final year of his contract with a $27 million base salary and a $36.6 million cap hit.

He now is the backup in Tennessee to rookie Will Levis but has not been active since Week 6 when he injured his ankle. Tannehill, though, was a full participant in Thursday's practice, and is expected to back up Levis on Sunday.

Tannehill said his high-ankle sprain is "getting close" to being healed.

"It's tough to say exactly [how close], but a lot closer than I was last week, so we're heading in the right direction," Tannehill said.