Rutgers wrestling: Scott Goodale’s College Football Playoff tweets were better than Saturday’s games

Kristian Dyer
Let’s be honest, Scott Goodale may be eyeing a transition to the broadcasting booth, and it may not be to cover wrestling. The Rutgers wrestling coach made some very salient points on Saturday night about the College Football Playoff.

And in doing so, in one Saturday night, he’s made more sense than ESPN’s Desmond Howard has made over the past two seasons.

Alabama beating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game has set a certain amount of chaos into motion with regard to the College Football Playoff. Adding to the confusion is what to do with Florida State, who despite being undefeated and the ACC champions, are without their starting quarterback.

The Rutgers wrestling head coach waded into the depths of social media on Saturday night…and into Sunday morning…to make his arguments about the CFP.

And, in particular, that he believes that Alabama should be one of the four teams selected by the committee.

 

 

 

 

Rutgers (3-1) is coming off a convincing 49-0 win at Edinboro on Friday night. They return to the mat this week with a fixture against Princeton on Friday night.

