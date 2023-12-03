Rutgers wrestling: Scott Goodale’s College Football Playoff tweets were better than Saturday’s games

Let’s be honest, Scott Goodale may be eyeing a transition to the broadcasting booth, and it may not be to cover wrestling. The Rutgers wrestling coach made some very salient points on Saturday night about the College Football Playoff.

And in doing so, in one Saturday night, he’s made more sense than ESPN’s Desmond Howard has made over the past two seasons.

Alabama beating No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship Game has set a certain amount of chaos into motion with regard to the College Football Playoff. Adding to the confusion is what to do with Florida State, who despite being undefeated and the ACC champions, are without their starting quarterback.

The Rutgers wrestling head coach waded into the depths of social media on Saturday night…and into Sunday morning…to make his arguments about the CFP.

And, in particular, that he believes that Alabama should be one of the four teams selected by the committee.

Bama just beat the #1 team in country who has a 29 game win streak lol. They ran the table in the sec. That’s the resume https://t.co/3uqjrFhp7B — Coach Scott Goodale (@CoachGoodale) December 3, 2023

You have to right ? Win percentage /strength of schedule rpi/ coaches poll/ conf championship Yes you have to. Right or wrong. https://t.co/mttW1HtBX0 — Coach Scott Goodale (@CoachGoodale) December 3, 2023

That’s true. But if your strength of schedule is one of best and you have 3 top 20 wins they would right ? https://t.co/dIipJca3KL — Coach Scott Goodale (@CoachGoodale) December 3, 2023

Imagine an undefeated wrestler ranked 4th all year not get in the tourney. https://t.co/IOHDwRG41L — Coach Scott Goodale (@CoachGoodale) December 3, 2023

Rutgers (3-1) is coming off a convincing 49-0 win at Edinboro on Friday night. They return to the mat this week with a fixture against Princeton on Friday night.

