Rutgers football vs Michigan: Score, live updates as Scarlet Knights hunt for upset
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As soon as Flip Dixon entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Minnesota, Greg Schiano and Rutgers football had no doubt.
Dixon was a player who could help the Scarlet Knights’ defense.
Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak knew Dixon from his previous stint as the Golden Gophers defensive coordinator and had recruited him out of high school, and that relationship was crucial.
“He knew him better than anybody,” Schiano said. “He was 100 percent sure, and then we put every bit of effort we could into him. He’s not only a real fine player, but a great person, a great guy to have on the team.”
Dixon has bolstered Rutgers’ defense through the first three games, and today he’ll try to help the Scarlet Knights contain No. 2 Michigan’s offense at Michigan Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network).
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Dixon had an interception and eight tackles in Rutgers’ win over Virginia Tech last weekend, which followed up a big performance against Temple where he made consecutive big plays on a goal-line stand.
“It’s been good, but still got a lot more season to go,” Dixon said earlier this week. “Just focused on getting better with my teammates, every day.”
Rutgers needed to replace safeties Christian Izien and Avery Young, and brought in Dixon to compete a job. He made strong impression in training camp and ultimately became a starter.
For Dixon, it was a chance to reunite with Harasymiak and play in a defensive system he knows well.
“Very comfortable with him,” Dixon said. “I built a good relationship with Coach Schiano and I just felt (Rutgers) was the best fit for me.”
So far, it’s been a good fit for both sides.
Follow along here throughout the game as Dixon and Rutgers try to pull off an upset over the Wolverines.
Rutgers vs Michigan Availability Report
OUT
WR Naseim Brantley
WR Jesse Ofurie
WR Chris Long
OL Tyler Needham
DB Elijuwan Mack
No one is questionable.
This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: CFB games today: RU football Michigan score, live updates