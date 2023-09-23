Rutgers football vs Michigan: Score, live updates as Scarlet Knights hunt for upset

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – As soon as Flip Dixon entered the transfer portal after three seasons at Minnesota, Greg Schiano and Rutgers football had no doubt.

Dixon was a player who could help the Scarlet Knights’ defense.

Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak knew Dixon from his previous stint as the Golden Gophers defensive coordinator and had recruited him out of high school, and that relationship was crucial.

“He knew him better than anybody,” Schiano said. “He was 100 percent sure, and then we put every bit of effort we could into him. He’s not only a real fine player, but a great person, a great guy to have on the team.”

Dixon has bolstered Rutgers’ defense through the first three games, and today he’ll try to help the Scarlet Knights contain No. 2 Michigan’s offense at Michigan Stadium (noon, Big Ten Network).

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Dixon had an interception and eight tackles in Rutgers’ win over Virginia Tech last weekend, which followed up a big performance against Temple where he made consecutive big plays on a goal-line stand.

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (6) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Flip Dixon (10) and linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) and linebacker Tyreem Powell (22) during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

“It’s been good, but still got a lot more season to go,” Dixon said earlier this week. “Just focused on getting better with my teammates, every day.”

Rutgers needed to replace safeties Christian Izien and Avery Young, and brought in Dixon to compete a job. He made strong impression in training camp and ultimately became a starter.

For Dixon, it was a chance to reunite with Harasymiak and play in a defensive system he knows well.

“Very comfortable with him,” Dixon said. “I built a good relationship with Coach Schiano and I just felt (Rutgers) was the best fit for me.”

So far, it’s been a good fit for both sides.

Follow along here throughout the game as Dixon and Rutgers try to pull off an upset over the Wolverines.

Rutgers vs Michigan Availability Report

OUT

WR Naseim Brantley

WR Jesse Ofurie

WR Chris Long

OL Tyler Needham

DB Elijuwan Mack

No one is questionable.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: CFB games today: RU football Michigan score, live updates