Rutgers lands another coveted Floridian in defensive lineman Jyon Simon

Jyon Simon was set to take several cross-country visits this offseason, until he wasn't

The Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines defensive lineman spent last weekend at Rutgers and just days later, he is the latest to commit to Greg Schiano's program.

"It's Rutgers!" Simon said. "They truly check off all my boxes. Relationships. Scheme. Teaching. Academics. Trust...and last but not least F.A.M.I.L.Y.

"The atmosphere, the players, the coaches, relationships, the positive feel, the structure. They're really trying to build something in Jersey!"

Simon picked RU over two dozen scholarship offers from coast to coast, becoming the fifth pledge in the 2025 class to date.

Simon said he knew of the pick on the way out of the building to wrap up the weekend unofficial visit to Rutgers. He let Schiano know and there was an audible reaction.

"He was ecstatic, he said 'BIGCATT coming to Jersey!'" he said. "That trip was amazing, it truly blew me away."

The newest Scarlet Knight says multiple assistant coaches connected and re-connected with him while in town. Each played a part in the accelerated decision.

"Coach (Joe) Harasymiak," Simon said. "Him and a couple more, but the whole staff impacted...it was just a great overall experience and it's been like that since they put interest in me.

"It's a great atmosphere, great environment up there. I'll have to get used to the weather because I'm a Florida boy but nothing but good vibes in New Jersey!

"Im apart of the F.A.M.I.L.Y. now…. LETS CHOP🪓🪓"

