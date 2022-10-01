Rutgers kicker Jude McAtamney whiffs on second-half kickoff against Ohio State

Rutgers would need anything and everything to go its way against Ohio State.

The Scarlet Knights were set to kick off against the Buckeyes on Saturday in Columbus.

Somehow, kicker Jude McAtamney didn’t get the message from coach Greg Schiano.

Either that or the junior tried some of the strategies he learned playing soccer growing up in Ireland.

Either way, the only players McTamney fooled were his teammates as the play drew a penalty flag.

Rutgers' kicker just fooled the whole team 😅 pic.twitter.com/WBsZHV38YB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

