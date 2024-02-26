Rutgers football recruiting: Ziyare Addison wins an award for his work ethic

Ziyare Addison is pulling in some impressive offers recently, including one from Rutgers football last week. But perhaps what is standing out the most about Addison is not the star rankings and the offer list. It is his character and his work ethic.

On Sunday night, Addison was honored by Sumner High School (Riverview, Florida) with the Stingray Award, given to a football player who shows hard work and discipline.

It is impressive that Addison, one of the top recruits in Florida, is also a player who sets the standard in the locker room for his hard work. Especially since he could likely slide by on his natural talent and still be a dominant player at the high school level:

Blessed to have won the Stingray Award. This award displays the Athlete who is committed to work, Shows Discipline and represents what the Summer Way is. To God Be The Glory! @SumnerHSFootbal @HCPS_SumnerHS @AlonzoAshwood @LAWRENC67947737 pic.twitter.com/YR5TmBALcl — Ziyare Addison (@ziyare_addison) February 25, 2024

Addison is an impressive offensive lineman, checking in at 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds. He was offered by two Big Ten teams (Rutgers and USC) last Wednesday. Per On3, he is ranked as the No. 244 player in the nation.

Rutgers and USC join an offer list that also includes Duke, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

On Sunday, Rutgers offered three-star defensive back Kaylib Singleton.

