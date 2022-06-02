Rutgers football recruit Josiah Brown, a four-star, is set to announce on Thursday night

Josiah Brown will make his college decision on Thursday night. It has already been a busy week for the standout defensive back who attended and competed in a Rutgers football camp this past weekend.

A four-star defensive back, Brown is a member of the 2024 recruiting class who holds offers from programs such as Michigan State, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh and Penn State along with Rutgers. As a sophomore, Brown was one of the top players in New York for Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.).

He is ranked as the top player in New York in the class of 2024 by 247Sports, where he is also the No. 131 player in the nation and the No. 21 athlete.

Last season, Brown had 20 catches for 331 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. As a defensive back, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound Brown had 16 tackles.

News of Brown’s announcement was made by the player via his social media.

He tweeted about his expected decision on Thursday morning.:

The college decision by Brown comes just hours after another Holy Trinity player made a commitment to the Scarlet Knights.

On Thursday morning, Brown’s teammate, wide receiver Dylan Braithwaite, committed to the Rutgers football program. Braithwaite earned his offer from the Big Ten program following a strong performance on Wednesday at the program’s camp.

Braithwaite had 30 catches for 701 yards and nine receiving touchdowns.

Holy Trinty is one of the top programs on Long Island and in the heavily-recruited tri-state region. They finished last season 10-0.