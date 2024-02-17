Rutgers football offers three-star edge Derry ‘Chuck’ Norris Jr.

On Friday, Rutgers football offered Florida defensive lineman Derry ‘Chuck’ Norris. The Big Ten program is now involved in a recruitment for Norris that is truly national.

Norris is a class of 2025 recruit from Spruce Creek (Port Orange, Florida). He is a three-star and ranked the No. 51 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 69 player in Florida in this recruiting cycle.

The offer list includes Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse and Virginia Tech among others.

He is 6-foot-3 and 265 pound defensive lineman.

On Friday night, Norris posted on social media about the offer from Rutgers.

Rutgers has three commits in the 2025, recently landing Jayden Elijah, a three-star offensive lineman from New Jersey.

Elijah had been offered by Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech among others.

He is a top-10 recruit in New Jersey according to On3.

