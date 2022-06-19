Rutgers football offers a pair of quarterbacks over the weekend

Quarterbacks Tucker McDonald and Marcos Davila pulled down offers from Rutgers football over the past 48 hours. The Big Ten program is clearly upping their search for quarterbacks in the next two recruiting cycles.

Last year, Rutgers landed four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, the top player in Kentucky and one of the top quarterback recruits in the nation. Wimsatt enrolled early at Rutgers, playing three games of high school football before joining his college program.

He played in four games last season including the entirety of the second half in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

As for both quarterbacks, each one has some good skills that can translate to the Rutgers offense.

McDonald, a class of 2023 quarterback, is coming off a strong season at Wachusett Regional High School (Holden, MA). He is 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds with a good arm, good accuracy and some impressive footwork.

He also plays lacrosse. His only other Power Five offer is from Boston College.

As for Davila, he is a rising junior at Midland Legacy High School (Midland, TX). He threw for 2,718 passing yards last season with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He is a three-star according to 247Sports who holds offers from Baylor, Indiana, Kansas and Pittsburgh in addition to his recent offer from Rutgers.

Davila moves well in the pocket and feels the pressure well. His film backs up why Rutgers offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson offered the prospect.