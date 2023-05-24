Rutgers football lands a commitment from specialist Michael Hartshorn

Specialist Michael Hartshorn committed to Rutgers football on Monday night, joining the program as a Preferred Walk On (PWO). He is a member of the class of 2023 from Pennsylvania.

According to Kohl’s Kicking, he is a 4.5-star recruit and the No. 27 punter in the nation. He also held offers from Fordham and Rhode Island. He is a 4.5-star as both a kicker and a punter.

He played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, an annual high school football all-star featuring some of the best players in the nation. The game is played at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys.

In their assessment of him, Kohl’s was very complimentary of Hartshorn as a specialist who can be effective as a kicker, a kickoff specialist or as a punter:

“Hartshorn had an excellent performance during the 2022 Kohl’s National Scholarship Camp. He scored 15 points during the field goal charting, finished with an average kickoff score throughout the camp of 94.083 points and averaged over 45+ yards during the entire punt charting. Hartshorn has put in a lot of work to reach this talent level and would make for an excellent combo prospect.”

At the annual Kohl’s Scholarship Camp, Hartshorn averaged an impressive 44.6 yards per punt.

There are times in life when God opens bigger and better doors . Today, I am honored to announce my commitment to @RFootball Football and a special thanks @CoachEAllen21 @GregSchiano @RUCoachFraser. #CHOP pic.twitter.com/SbpUijrLlL — Michael Hartshorn (@mikehartshorn43) May 23, 2023

