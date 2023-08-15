Rutgers football: Greg Schiano on New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

Greg Schiano counts himself fortunate to have developed a close relationship with one of the all-time great coaches in NFL history. A relationship where Schiano says he has been able to learn from Bill Belichick quite a bit.

Belichick is set for season No. 23 as head coach of the New England Patriots. He is very much the dean of the NFL, having won eight Super Bowls throughout his career.

Six of those Super Bowls came as head coach of the Patriots.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports reporter Kathyrn Tappen, Schiano dove into the topic of his connection with Belichick. It began in 2011 when Stephen Belichick was a longer snapper on the Rutgers football team coached by Schiano.

Stephen had played lacrosse at Rutgers before using a final season of college eligibility to join the football team.

“I’m really fortunate that Bill has been very generous with me, with information, with access. I’ve learned so much. Stephen, his son, went to Rutgers and was on the lacrosse team. Later, he was a long snapper for us his final year, his fifth year,” Schiano told NBC Sports. “That gave me the opportunity to really get to know coach. He has shared and been so generous with his time, his knowledge. He’s been a big help. “Hopefully, we’ve returned it with some players that have helped win some games in New England, which I’m proud of. I think there’s a lot of similarities with the way the programs are run. I think our guys fit in well there.”

Stephen is currently the outside linebackers coach with the Patriots.

