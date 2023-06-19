Rutgers football: Former Pro Bowl defensive back Antonio Cromartie analyzes the film of Dahkari Gilley

Dahkari Gilley has a strong skillset and has shown the ability to be a playmaker in the secondary. In early June, Gilley committed to Rutgers football on an official visit.

The three-star recruit from Florida is a member of the 2024 recruiting class. At 6-foot-2 and 190-pounds, he certainly is built for the position at the Big Ten level. A member of the class of 2024 out of University Christian (Jacksonville, FL), Gilley also held Power Five offer from Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech at the time of his commitment to Rutgers.

He also has been offered by Central Florida, USF, FAU, UMass, Liberty and Georgia Southern among others.

Former NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie took a look at the highlight film of Gilley. Cautioning that they are only highlights, Cromartie sees some strong components to Gilley’s game.

“Plays at the line scrimmage, has good ball skills shows a willingness to tackle. Looks long and athletic,” Cromartie told Rutgers Wire of Gilley’s Hudl. “I like him, but I would like to see actual film on him to have a better understanding of his skills. Highlights only show so much.”

Cromartie is a former first round pick out of Florida State who spent 11 seasons in the NFL. He was four times a Pro Bowl selection and once an All-Pro.

In 2010, he helped lead the New York Jets to the AFC Championship Game.

Over the last two years, Cromartie was in the SEC as a cornerbacks coach with Texas A&M. He liked the skillset Gilley brought to the field although highlights are certainly not the best way to evaluate a player.

“He’s always around the football from his highlights,” Cromartie said.

