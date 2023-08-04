Rutgers football fan fest set for August 20

With the summer winding down, the start of college football season is getting closer by the day. On August 20, football fever returns to Piscataway when Rutgers football hosts their fan fest on Bush campus. The event will occur from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of the Rodkin Academic Success Center.

As fans get in the football spirit, they will have the opportunity to meet the team during the autograph session, presented by Knights of the Raritan. New Jersey’s best food trucks will also attend, serving sandwiches, wings, ice cream and more.

Additionally, there will be free carnival games and a photo booth to cover all the unforgettable moments of the event. A day full of sports doesn’t end there as Rutgers women’s soccer host Hofstra at 7 p.m. that night. Admission for that game will be free.

After the event, fans can circle Sep. 3 on their calendars. That is when the Scarlet Knights will open their season against Northwestern at SHI Stadium. It is the first time they will ever begin a season against a Big Ten team since joining the conference. Rutgers will enjoy the comforts of home for their first three games before going on the road.

While football fans have waited months for the return of football, the fanfest marks that the wait is soon coming to an end.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire