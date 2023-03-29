New Rutgers football coaches Dave Brock, Pat Flaherty are making demands while fostering connections with their players

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — An offseason of change with the coaching staff, in particular on the offensive side of the ball, leaves Rutgers football in a better place than they were 12 months ago.

Head coach Greg Schiano didn’t revamp the offensive coaching staff over the past four months, it was in fact a complete gutting and overhaul. In that process, he added more experience.

And not just some experience, but Schiano’s offseason additions have significant resumes in the college and NFL ranks. Kirk Ciarrocca, named offensive coordinator this offseason, has three decades of college coaching and has spent time the past five seasons with Power Five programs Minnesota and Penn State

And it is two other coaches who were brought in this offseason that boast extensive experience with theirs coming on Sundays.

Wide receivers coach Dave Brock was most recently with the Atlanta Falcons as their wide receivers coach. Offensive line coach Pat Flaherty has spent the last two decades in the NFL, including time with the New York Giants where he won two Super Bowls as their offensive line coach.

“Just their experience –period- the NFL is for sure a great level of coaching but these guys have coached for years – a long time. They have a lot of experience, been there in all different situations,” Schiano said on Tuesday. “And I think you know, that is a benefit that our players are going to receive. Again they’re demanding coaches but they’re guys that connect with the players, and that’s special to me, I think that I’m pleased… I’m pleased with the way our coaches are demanding of our guys yet, making sure that the connection is there.”

The duo of Brock and Flaherty certainly will have their work cut out for them this year with Rutgers.

The wide receivers room lost their top three producing targets this offseason to the NFL draft process, which means that a lot of talent and experience needs to be replaced. And for Flaherty, the offensive line loses two starters from a unit that has struggled much of the last three seasons.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire