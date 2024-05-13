Rutgers football checks-in with Connecticut prospect David Rivera

David Rivera got a visit from Rutgers football at his Connecticut high school on Monday, this as the Big Ten program is continuing to build a relationship with the prospect.

A 6-foot-3, 285-pound interior defensive lineman from Waterbury Career Academy (Waterbury, Connecticut), Rivera was offered in late February by Syracuse. To date, that is his first and only Power Five offer.

Rivera’s production is certainly impressive. Last year as a junior, he had 72 total tackles and 18 tackles for a loss. He added five sacks, nine quarterback hurries, a pass defended and two fumble recoveries as well.

But things with Rutgers appear to be progressing with Rivera slated to attend a June camp. In addition, Charlie Noonan visited Rivera at school on Monday.

Thank You @CoachNoonanRU for stopping by to speak with @DavidRivJr_07 about all that @RFootball has to offer. Looking forward to seeing you at camp next month 🪓 #TheStandard #TheWaterburyWay pic.twitter.com/NCPUXA06b3 — WCA Spartan Football (@waterbury_fb) May 13, 2024

Noonan is a defensive line assistant with Rutgers. He is a former letterwinner and team captain of the Scarlet Knights.

Following his standout career at Rutgers, Noonan signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

