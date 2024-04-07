Rutgers football adds PWO kicker Dane Pizzaro

Dane Pizzaro knows futbol better than football, but the latest commit to Rutgers certainly boasts some upside to his game.

On Saturday, Pizzaro committed to Rutgers football. The class of 2024 kicker from Father Judge High School (Philadelphia) was an all-conference selection in both soccer and football last year.

A standout soccer player (Pizzaro was a member of the Philadelphia Union Academy which is arguably the best in the United States), Pizzaro’s commitment is an important addition for Rutgers this offseason.

Pizzaro has been impressive in his transition to gridiron football, committing to Rutgers football on Saturday as a Preferred Walk On (PWO).

He posted his commitment to Rutgers on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter:

Excited to Announce I have committed to continue my academic and football career at Rutgers University. Thank you to everyone that has helped me along the way.@OneOnOneNJNYPA @CoachEAllen21 pic.twitter.com/E4UfmOnSDd — Dane Pizzaro (@DanePizzaro_9) April 6, 2024

He is the first kicker to commit to Rutgers in the 2024 class. He was offered by Western Michigan and Incarnate Word in February.

The Scarlet Knights have a strong tradition of solid kicking over the years. Currently, redshirt freshman Jai Jai Patel is the starting kicker, having won the job in training camp last year.

