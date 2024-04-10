Rutgers basketball makes the USA TODAY ‘Way-too-early’ top 25

The hype for Rutgers basketball is legitimate and real.

Rutgers basketball is projected to be nationally ranked this season, with head coach Steve Pikiell’s vaunted recruiting class the reason for much of the hype.

Expectations are high around Rutgers basketball, especially with a special recruiting class expected to arrive this summer. Highlighting the class are a pair of five-star recruits in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper.

The duo gives Rutgers a top-10 national class with three ESPN 100 commits.

This combined with a strong start to the transfer portal (Eastern Michigan guard Tyson Acuff and Princeton forward Zach Martini) and there is legitimate top-25 buzz around the Scarlet Knights.

On Monday, ESPN’s preseason rankings have Rutgers at No. 21 in the nation. The rankings from USA TODAY have Rutgers at No. 25 according to Paul Myberg.

In part, Myberg wrote about the impact of Bailey and Harper on Rutgers:

Harper and Bailey are the stars of a recruiting class that ranks in the top five nationally and will give Rutgers a huge influx of talent and athleticism.

Also part of the 2024 recruiting class for Rurtgers is four-star centerLathan Somerville. and four-star forward Dylant Grant.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire