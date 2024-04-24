Russian Olympic participation worth billions in propaganda - Olympic champion Dominik Hašek

Dominik Hašek

Olympic champion Dominik Hašek voiced his concerns regarding the admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes at neutral athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Russian authorities have seized a golden opportunity to push their propaganda, he told Ukraine's Suspilne Culture.

“This is the worst possible decision," said Hašek.



"It's a massive effort by the Russian government, Putin, and everyone else to regain Russia's support.”

“You can't imagine how much it is if you convert it into money," the two-time Stanley Cup champion said.



"It's tens or hundreds of billions of dollars. It's just an incredible boost to their propaganda.”

“Allowing Russian athletes to participate in the Olympics is the same as if we sent them a thousand planes and a thousand tanks, or maybe even more," he said.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are set to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine