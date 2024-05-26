Russell Wilson vs Justin Fields, who's the guy for the Steelers? | Zero Blitz

- Russell Wilson vs Justin Fields, who's the guy for the Steelers? | Zero BlitzYahoo Sports' Charles Robinson discusses the potential awkward situation developing for the Pittsburgh Steelers with QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.2:37Now PlayingPaused
- NFL insider Connor Hughes reacts to Daniel Jones' comments at Giants OTAsSNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes reported from Giants OTAs on Thursday, where he gave his thoughts on Daniel Jones' comments on questions regarding his perspective on the rumors of the Giants pursuing a QB in the recent draft.1:13Now PlayingPaused
- Daniel Jones talks returning to OTAs after offseason rumors swirled around the Giants quarterbackGiants quarterback Daniel Jones addressed the media at OTAs to discuss his reaction to Malik Nabers joining the offense, and how he handled the swirling rumors of the Giants pursuing a quarterback in the draft.4:36Now PlayingPaused
- North Carolina and the fracturing of the ACC | College Football Enquirer<p>Yahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel is joined by senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to discuss what's happening with the University of North Carolina and the ACC. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.</p>3:02Now PlayingPaused
- What should Jets fans expect from Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner this season? | SportsNiteSNY's Eamon McAnaney, Sal Licata and John Jastremski discuss their expectations for Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The crew want to see Sauce guard the opposing team's best wide receiver every week and Rodgers to play at his MVP level.2:34Now PlayingPaused
- Rapoport on Caleb Williams' first Bears OTAs: 'There was some good and some bad' 'The Insiders'In a segment on "The Insiders", NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport discusses how Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams performed during the No. 1 overall pick's first-ever OTAs with his new team.3:34Now PlayingPaused
- 2024 NFL schedule - Fitz's Four to Watch<p>With the NFL schedule now official, Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz runs through the quartet of games that he’s most excited to see - including a Super Bowl rematch, a pair of brothers reunited and a pair of former teammates now get to face their other former teams.</p>1:50Now PlayingPaused
Russell Wilson vs Justin Fields, who's the guy for the Steelers? | Zero Blitz
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson discusses the potential awkward situation developing for the Pittsburgh Steelers with QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
Video Transcript
Listen, Pittsburgh, I know right now the Russell Wilson Justin Fields saying, ok, hey, it's all happy.
Hey, they're out on the field together, they're throwing, you know, uh, there's going to be all this talk about what fields can learn from Russell Wilson, who's that veteran and, you know, like Russ is the starter, he's the unquestioned starter that's coming from inside the organization.
It feels like there's all these efforts right now to push past any idea that this could be awkward or problematic as time rolls on.
But here's the thing.
You have two quarterbacks right now, neither anchored to any kind of contractual coverage in 2025.
These are two guys who want deals, they want, they want money, ok?
They want to know they're gonna have a starting spot in 2025 and beyond.
And that's not just Russ, it's, it's Justin Fields who's sitting there and has admitted, hey, I'm here to compete.
Like I'm as much as the organization is sitting there saying, you know, Russ is the guy, this is the setup.
We, we know how we want this.
I think what ultimately is gonna end up happening in Pittsburgh if it goes the way the organization wants it, Russ will be the unquestioned starter, but Fields will get some red zone snaps and they'll work out some packages to try and take advantage of him and get him on the football field.
But you can't tell me there's not going to be an element of awkwardness there because Justin Fields absolutely wants to be able to play himself into a starting level opportunity in 2025 and beyond whether that's with the Steelers or not.
And Russell Wilson is in the same situation when he feels that kid coming and pushing and there might be any kind of an issue in the locker room over like, hey, are there are, there are choosing sides, is Russ playing well enough to hold this job?
I do think there's a set up there in Pittsburgh for potential awkwardness.
Just remember this when we're in like October, November and maybe things aren't going as well as people.
And one last thing I would inject into this, there's also a wide receiver named George Pickens who is going to be looking to start contract extension talks next off season.
What typically happens with any wide receiver?
Let's just take out George Pickens history with any wide receiver who could be going into an off season for a contract extension talks where things aren't going perfectly at quarterback and they're not getting fed the football.
So now you have a third person who's injected into the middle of this mix whose career moving forward and extension potential after the 2024 season is dependent upon the quarterback.
You can't tell me that Pickens isn't going to sit there and go.
This guy gives me the chance to get that bag this summer.
I am absolutely going to back this guy.
Now tell me which guy that is.