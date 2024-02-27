Advertisement

Russell Wilson is the same. It's the winning that has changed | Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz
Analyst

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Denver quarterback’s comments about staying with the Broncos and winning two more Super Bowls - and how it’s par for the course for Wilson in his career. Hear the full conversation on the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.