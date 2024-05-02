Russell County High’s Kaitlyn Edmonds signs to Auburn University of Montgomery Cheerleading

SEALE (WRBL) – Kaitlyn Edmonds is the first cheerleader in Russell County High history to sign a cheerleading scholarship. She will be attending Auburn University of Montgomery, and will be studying nursing. This is quite an accomplishment, especially considering no one has ever reached this feat within Russell County’s program.

WRBL spoke with Edmonds on her decision, and you can see that interview in the video player above.

