The Rush: USWNT breaks the internet with historic World Cup opener

Alex Morgan scored five goals as the U.S. Women’s National Team opened up their World Cup title defense with a complete and utter destruction of team Thailand by the score of 13-0. Also, Jared invites Clipper guard Landry Shamet to the studio to show off some of the lessons kids can learn in the guard’s upcoming summer camps. Well, we’re not sure if he’ll teach the kids how to flop, but he shares his technique with Jared! It’s the first and only installment of How To Jam It With Landry Shamet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad