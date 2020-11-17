The Rush: Pro Golfer Matthew Wolff on Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan and The Masters
Pro Golfer Matthew Wolff joins the Rush to discuss: playing in his first Masters and the challenges of Augusta, interacting with Tiger Woods on and off the green, the influence of Kobe Bryant and Mamba Mentality on his golf game, teeing off against Michael Jordan, and whether or not he brings his PGA-level game when he plays against non-pros. PLUS: Matthew recently inked a deal with Gatorade and he’s repping BOLT24!