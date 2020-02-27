The Rush: NFL stars hate the new CBA, but here’s why it may pass anyway

High profile NFL players spoke out against the new CBA, a Deontay Wilder interview surfaced in which he unwittingly foreshadows the walk-in costume that was his undoing on Saturday, the FCC logged more than 1300 complaints over Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s performance in the Super Bowl halftime show, and NFL prospect Jerry Jeudy revealed why he wears a Star of David around his neck, even though he’s not Jewish.

