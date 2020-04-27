The Rush: Michael Jordan reveals Rodman’s shocking request during the Bulls “last dance”

In last night’s episodes of “The Last Dance,” Michael Jordan reveals a shocking request Dennis Rodman made during the ‘97-’98 season, the New Orleans Saints used free agency to add quarterback depth, extending Taysom Hill and signing Jameis Winston to a one year deal. PLUS Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari are kaput, the TV ratings are in for the virtual NFL Draft, Doug Collins’ mullet was a thing of beauty, and Jared announces a fake-cation that would make Dennis Rodman jealous.