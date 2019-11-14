The Rush: Jay-Z provides the blueprint to reunite Kaepernick and the NFL?

Jay-Z reportedly helped Colin Kaepernick and the NFL come to terms on the QB’s upcoming private workout, Austin Rivers celebrates his dad Doc Rivers being ejected from the Clippers vs. Rockets game, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander win MLB’s Cy Young award and Steelers linebacker Devin Bush looks to extend his streak of predicting his team’s defensive stats in tonight’s game against the Browns.

Scroll to continue with content Ad