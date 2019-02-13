The Rush: Breaking up with the Steelers is basically impossible

Antonio Brown posted a video to Instagram saying goodbye to Steelers fans and that it’s time to move on, totally ignoring the fact that he’s still on the Steelers and likely isn’t going anywhere. The NBA announced that their non-call on Bradley Beal’s egregious five-step travel was the right decision. Zach Britton made the biggest splash of the MLB offseason by changing his name from Zach Britton to Zack Britton.

