The Rush: Boston beatdown continues as Red Sox punished day after Gronk goes to TB

Rob Manfred finally releases his report on the Red Sox efforts to steal signs in 2018, the reason for Brady and Gronk’s New England departure is revealed, Percy Harvin announces he’s ready to return to the NFL after a three year hiatus, and with the 2020 NFL Draft beginning tonight, keep it locked right here as Yahoo Sports Draft Live offers coverage of the first round. PLUS Jared quits The Rush to join his brother in the NFL! Okay, not really...or does he?