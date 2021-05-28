Runner makes stunning comeback from last place
University of Michigan athlete Ziyah Holman made a remarkable comeback as she helped her team win a 4×400-meter relay race.
The TikTok video posted by Amanda DiMeo had been viewed nearly 25 million times as of Thursday.
During his reign as heavyweight champion of the world, no one was more feared than Mike Tyson, who obliterated opponents with ruthless efficiency. But all the while, the troubled superstar was at war with himself, battling an abusive voice in his battered head that led "Iron Mike" to the brink of suicide. He said that all changed when he began taking psilocybin mushrooms, more commonly known as "magic mushrooms," and other similar consciousness-altering substances.
The Cyprus-flagged oil tanker Berlina was drifting near the Caribbean island of Dominica earlier this year when tracking technology showed it stopping in its tracks and in two minutes turning around 180 degrees. Meanwhile, nine other ships, some connected to the same Greece-based owner of the Berlina, were digitally monitored moving nearby at an identical speed and direction with sudden draft changes, indicating they had somehow been loaded full of crude though apparently out at sea. The Berlina’s impossible journey could represent the next frontier of how rogue states and their enablers manipulate GPS-like tracking systems to hide their movements while circumventing sanctions, maritime experts say.
A Virginia couple were gunned down in their own front yard. Officers are seeking answers in regards to a double homicide. Edward McDaniel Jr., 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, of Springfield, Virginia were fatally shot in the front of their home on Wednesday.
First, there were gunshots. Cautiously, Bertolet left his barricaded office at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority in San Jose, hoping he could offer first aid to anyone who needed help. The massacre was the worst mass shooting in the San Francisco Bay Area in decades.
The YouTuber RealLifeLore has put together a look at what would happen if the Yellowstone Supervolcano blew, and it is frightening. The post Here’s What Would Happen If Yellowstone’s Supervolcano Blew appeared first on Nerdist.
Scientists and executives laid out their plans to combat new strains of the virus, saying new waves of the pandemic are on their way.
A co-founder of Black Lives Matter announced Thursday that she is stepping down as executive director of the movement’s foundation. Patrisse Cullors, who has been at the helm of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation for nearly six years, said she is leaving to focus on other projects, including the upcoming release of her second book and a multi-year TV development deal with Warner Bros. Her last day with the foundation is Friday. “I’ve created the infrastructure and the support, and the necessary bones and foundation, so that I can leave,” Cullors told The Associated Press.
There's no love lost between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau as their latest war of words showed.
Tim Tebow caught touchdown passes from Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew on Thursday, showing signs that reviving his NFL career as a tight end is far from a publicity stunt or personal favor. Tebow essentially looked the part on a sunbaked afternoon that capped his first week of organized team activities with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With team owner Shad Khan in attendance along with a media throng eager to see how the 33-year-old Tebow was adjusting to his new position, the 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback didn’t drop a pass and even made a couple of plays that surely got more attention than they deserved.
Unbelievably, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal is only third seed for this year's Roland Garros fortnight, below Daniil Medvedev who has never won a match on the Parisian clay. The Spaniard has also been lumped in the same side of the men's draw as his great rivals, world number one Novak Djokovic and the returning Roger Federer. Yet, it would still be a huge surprise if Nadal were not the last man standing when the tournament concludes on June 13.
Jones didn't hold back when asked on the air about his current status.
The Hawks took Game 1, but there's reason to believe New York will rebound.
MADRID (Reuters) -Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect five days after his team were pipped to the La Liga title by city rivals Atletico Madrid, the Spanish club said on Thursday. The Frenchman led Real to two league titles and three Champions League triumphs in two spells as coach since 2016. "Real Madrid announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as coach of our club," Real said in a statement.
"That wasn’t a basketball play," Schroder said after the game.
Quarterbacks will remain a focus of attention at Patriots practices until the team makes a call about who the starter is going to be this season and it was wide receiver Kendrick Bourne‘s chance to weigh in on two of the candidates on Thursday. While returning members of the team have familiarity with Cam Newton [more]
While a longshot, the Cleveland Browns have been loosely connected to the Julio Jones rumors for a while. A new report squashes that.
Take a look at some of the best reactions after LeBron James began smiling when guarded by Jae Crowder and scoring.