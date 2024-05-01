Run with Carl celebrates 30 Years at 2024 Labor Day run

This year’s 30th Run with Carl takes place this year on Labor Day, September 2. The race was created after the Schillig family lost their 15-year-old son, Carl, in a car-pedestrian accident and has been a Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley tradition ever since.

The family created an annual scholarship for graduating seniors at Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley High Schools with proceeds from the race. Both school foundations took over organizing the race in 2015 and since then, nearly $200,000 has been raised for both school districts.

Race start times are:

7:45 a.m. – Children’s ½ mile fun run

8:00 a.m. – Memorial service

8:15 a.m. – 5 mile run

8:30 a.m. – 5K run/walk

Due to continued construction, all race events will take place at Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Road, including the post-race party, children’s fun run, and the 5K/5M start and finish line at the light outside the tennis courts on Middle Road.

Registration is now open here and there’s an early bird discount through May. Click here to sign up as a volunteer.

