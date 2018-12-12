Rudy Gobert is going to 'do justice' himself if refs keep missing calls, says 'it’s gonna get ugly'

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been at war with NBA refs lately. He was fined for criticizing officials Wednesday, ejected from a game after three minutes Thursday and is already back at it again.

Gobert again went off on the refs following Monday’s 122-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gobert only played 21 minutes due to foul trouble. He expressed that he might have to take matters into his own hands if the refs continue to make calls against him.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The play that set Gobert off occurred with under a minute left in the third quarter. Gobert got tangled up with Thunder big man Steven Adams, and was called for a foul. Gobert was still mad about the call after the game, according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune.

“Tonight, someone grabbed my arm, pulled me down — that was a very dangerous play, and I got called for the foul. So if I gotta do justice myself, I’m gonna do justice myself. And it’s gonna get ugly,” Gobert said. “Hopefully I don’t have to do that. I just want to play basketball.”

Gobert, however, stopped himself from going too far. He admitted being a ref was a tough job, and said the reason he was upset was because he feared an injury on that play.

When he hasn’t been in foul trouble, the 26-year-old Gobert is having a fine season. He leads the NBA in field goal percentage at .685 percent and is averaging a career-high in points and assists per game.

Rudy Gobert isn’t happy that he keeps getting called for fouls. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Fired Packers coach makes puzzling Rodgers comment

• RB Bell celebrates Steelers’ shocking loss to Raiders

• Was this key play in ‘MNF’ game actually illegal?

• Emotional final meeting for Wade and LeBron

