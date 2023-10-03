RU football bowl watch: Where could the Scarlet Knights end up? Here are some projections

PISCATAWAY – Two wins.

That’s all Rutgers football needs to achieve bowl eligibility for the first time since 2014 (not counting the Scarlet Knights’ unexpected trip to the Gator Bowl in 2021).

Greg Schiano’s team has an important three-game stretch starting Saturday at Wisconsin, followed by a home game against Michigan State and a road game at reeling Indiana.

Inside the Hale Center, players and staff say they're not looking ahead to bowl eligibility, instead focusing on each individual game.

"I would say we're not really trying to think about a bowl," quarterback Gavin Wimsatt said following Rutgers' 52-3 win over Wagner on Saturday. "Really just trying, today, to be 1-0 at the end of the Wagner season. We did a great job. Tomorrow we'll get some fixes, know what we need to fix to get better. And next week we want to be 1-0 in the Wisconsin season."

Regardless, a potential bowl game remains a hot topic to everyone outside of the program, especially since Rutgers looks like it has potential to be a six-win team.

So where could the Scarlet Knights end up?

Here are some bowl projections:

Brett McMurphy, Action Network

Pinstripe Bowl vs NC State, Dec. 28

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN

SRS Distribution Bowl, Las Vegas vs Oregon State, Dec. 23

Mark Schlabach, ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl vs NC State, Dec. 28

247Sports

Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs TCU, Dec. 26

Athlon Sports

Pinstripe Bowl vs Wake Forest, Dec. 28

College Football Network

Music City Bowl vs LSU, Dec. 30

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football bowl game projections