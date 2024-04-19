Royals host the Orioles to start 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (12-6, second in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (12-7, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-1, 4.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Royals: Alec Marsh (2-0, 4.32 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Orioles -141, Royals +119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals open a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Kansas City is 8-2 at home and 12-7 overall. Royals hitters have a collective .410 slugging percentage to rank third in the AL.

Baltimore has a 12-6 record overall and a 4-2 record in road games. The Orioles have the best team slugging percentage in the AL at .459.

Friday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with a .324 batting average, and has two doubles, five home runs, four walks and 17 RBI. Vinnie Pasquantino is 13-for-36 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has a double, two triples, six home runs and 15 RBI for the Orioles. Colton Cowser is 13-for-35 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, .232 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Orioles: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jake Brentz: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Massey: 10-Day IL (back), Carlos Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (elbow), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Kyle Bradish: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 15-Day IL (forearm), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.