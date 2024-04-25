Royals' Alec Marsh hit on throwing arm by line drive, leaves in 5th against Blue Jays

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) leads starting pitcher Alec Marsh (48) off the field during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals right-hander Alec Marsh was hit on his throwing arm by a line drive, forcing him to leave in the fifth inning against Toronto on Wednesday night.

After Marsh (3-0) pitched four scoreless innings, Addison Barger hit a 91-mph fastball back up the middle leading off the fifth. After being struck, Marsh picked up the ball and threw to first to retire Barger. The Royals said Marsh had a forearm contusion.

Angel Zerpa took over for Marsh on the mound.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb