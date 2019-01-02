Roundup: Oklahoma WR Brown declares for NFL draft

Oklahoma receiver Marquise Brown announced Wednesday that he is skipping his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

Brown caught 75 passes for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns this season while earning All-America honors for the Sooners.

"This journey has been anything but easy, but through the trials and tribulations Sooner Nation has accepted me over the past two years and has become one of the most supportive fan bases I have ever been apart of, and for that I say thank you." Brown wrote in part during his announcement.

--Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph announced he was entering the draft after compiling 87 tackles and four sacks this season.

--Michigan cornerback David Long is leaving for the NFL despite compiling just 17 tackles and one interception in 2018 and three total interceptions in 29 college games.

--Penn State G/C Conner McGovern announced he was entering the NFL draft after starting 35 games over the past three seasons.

--Penn State DE Shareef Miller declared after recording 7.5 sacks this season and 14.5 over 40 career contests.

--Oregon receiver Dillon Mitchell announced his intentions after a season in which he caught 75 passes for 1,184 yards and 10 touchdowns.

--Washington safety Taylor Rapp revealed he was leaving for the NFL after posting 59 tackles, five sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 2018.

--Florida running back Jordan Scarlett declared after rushing for 731 yards and four touchdowns this season.

--Texas A&M linebacker Tyrel Dodson will leave for the NFL draft after posting 70 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, and three pass breakups.

--Wisconsin right tackle David Edwards leaves the Badgers after starting 31 games the past three seasons. He missed the final three games of the year with a shoulder injury.

--Field Level Media